Tobam Acquires New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Western Digital stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

