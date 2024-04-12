Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is CKW Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 5.75% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $525.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

