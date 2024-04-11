Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $266.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Mizuho lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

