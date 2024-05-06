791 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $908.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $951.12 and its 200-day moving average is $817.16. The firm has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

