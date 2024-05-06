U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $388.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.