Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,988 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 199,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 809,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DBMF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $752.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

