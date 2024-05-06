Barclays Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $178.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $166.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,638. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

