Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 607.03%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,876. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

