Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $339.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day moving average of $318.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

