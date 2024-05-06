Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.92.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,758,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
