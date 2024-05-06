Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.92.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,758,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.