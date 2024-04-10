Comparing Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TRX Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 190.89%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 61.21%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -5.86% -3.73% -2.66% Fortuna Silver Mines -5.99% 5.03% 3.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $38.32 million 3.25 $2.25 million $0.01 44.73 Fortuna Silver Mines $842.43 million 1.72 -$50.84 million ($0.16) -29.63

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortuna Silver Mines. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRX Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.