Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 56,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Shares of ORLY traded up $17.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,117.56. 278,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,860. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $855.88 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,084.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $997.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

