Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

