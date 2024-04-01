ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ACI Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
