Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $77.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

