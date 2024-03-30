UBS Group Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $101.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43. BioNTech has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in BioNTech by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

