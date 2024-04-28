Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 214,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.