iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

