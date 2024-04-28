Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $8.64 on Friday, reaching $273.90. 1,599,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

