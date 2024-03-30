Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIBGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,315,000 after buying an additional 84,456 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,102,000 after buying an additional 312,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 56,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

