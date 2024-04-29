The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 473,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,865 shares of company stock worth $16,029,280 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.29. 5,659,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

