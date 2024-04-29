Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $165.89. 9,736,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.73. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

