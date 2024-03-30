JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,103,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,103,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at $16,303,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 472,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,357 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 754,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $44.22 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

