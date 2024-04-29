Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $180.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.18.

WAB stock opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $498,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,915,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

