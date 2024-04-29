Robert W. Baird Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $158.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $23,125,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

