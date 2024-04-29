First National Financial (FN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at C$38.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.11. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 58.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FN

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.