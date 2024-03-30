Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.39. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

