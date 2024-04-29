Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 30th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOBO opened at 3.10 on Monday. Lobo EV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.43 and a fifty-two week high of 5.79.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

