Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 30th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Lobo EV Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOBO opened at 3.10 on Monday. Lobo EV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.43 and a fifty-two week high of 5.79.
About Lobo EV Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lobo EV Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.