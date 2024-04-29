Pineapple Financial Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 29th (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL)

Pineapple Financial’s (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 29th. Pineapple Financial had issued 875,000 shares in its public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $3,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Pineapple Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN PAPL opened at $1.33 on Monday. Pineapple Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

