Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $165.89. 9,736,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

