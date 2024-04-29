AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, May 1st

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, May 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 1st.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPI. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,715,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

