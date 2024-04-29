Pearson’s (PSON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.04) to GBX 965 ($11.92) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Pearson Stock Down 0.5 %
Pearson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 4,339.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £2,177.70 ($2,689.85). Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
Featured Stories
