Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$112.00 at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

TSE ONEX opened at C$98.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$100.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.11. Onex has a one year low of C$58.71 and a one year high of C$107.28.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

