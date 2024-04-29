Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$112.00 at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
