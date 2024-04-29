BMO Capital Markets Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$6.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

SVM opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$799.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.63.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

