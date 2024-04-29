Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.86.

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.59. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

