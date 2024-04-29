Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,960 ($61.26) price target on the stock.
ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.00) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.82) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 36.74 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,727.27%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
