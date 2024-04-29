Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

