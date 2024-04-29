STAG Industrial (STAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.
STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.
