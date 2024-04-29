Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 242 ($2.99).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 204.35 ($2.52) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.70 ($2.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.42. The stock has a market cap of £30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

