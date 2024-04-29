MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 37.4% in April

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of YGMZ opened at $0.43 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.