MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 37.4% in April

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of YGMZ opened at $0.43 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
