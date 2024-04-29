Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 628,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $534,998. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zura Bio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

