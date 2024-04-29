Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £246,103 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Linda Cook purchased 86,050 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £246,103 ($303,980.98).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

LON HBR opened at GBX 293.38 ($3.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.19. Harbour Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.90 ($4.06).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.73%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,380.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 280 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

