Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £246,103 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Linda Cook purchased 86,050 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £246,103 ($303,980.98).
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
LON HBR opened at GBX 293.38 ($3.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.19. Harbour Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.90 ($4.06).
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.73%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,380.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
