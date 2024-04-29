A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

