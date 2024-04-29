Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.