Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Earnings History for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

