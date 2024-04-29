Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

