Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $465.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.86.

MongoDB stock opened at $383.80 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $215.56 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

