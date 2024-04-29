Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Up 70.1% in April

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Traxión Price Performance
GRPOF stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Grupo Traxión has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.05.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
