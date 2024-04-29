American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.