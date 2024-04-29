Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) PT Raised to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of VLTO opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

