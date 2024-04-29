National Bankshares Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$119.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.63.

TSE CP opened at C$111.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

